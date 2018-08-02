Sell USDINR; target of 68.48 - 68.40: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINRSpot Currency
The rupee extended gains even as the RBI moved to raise interest rates for a second time in 2018. The RBI increased benchmark rates by 25 bps as expected, which will help the rupee as it could contain the widening rate differential between RBI and other major central banks, especially the Federal Reserve • US $ rose mildly vs. major currencies even as Fed maintained the benchmark interest rates as expected . Fed emphasised on strength in the US economy that has cemented the prospects of a September rate hike and kept alive the possibility of a fourth rate hike in December.Benchmark yield
Sovereign bonds rose sharply tracking the decline in yields even as RBI raised interest rates by 25 bps as expected • US bonds declined sharply as benchmark yields ended above 3 . 0 %. However, the US $ witnessed muted action as investors remain cautious in the backdrop of simmering trade tensions between the US and its major trading partners.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR August futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$INR in the range of 68.65-68.71
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 68.48 / 68.40
|Stop Loss: 68.83
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 68.55 / 68.40
|R1/R2:68.70 /68.85