Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 11:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 68.45 - 68.35: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to meet selling pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency   

The rupee ended lower in the previous session weighed down by a further worsening of trade deficit. However, it is expected to open on a higher note today supported by lower crude prices • The US $ declined against major currencies owing to a sharp rise in Euro and GBP. Escalation of a trade rift between the US and its other major trading partners, especially China, remains a key concern for global markets. The JPY could gain if we see further counter tariffs by China and the US.

Benchmark yield  

Sovereign bond yields rose mildly even as crude prices have dropped sharply in the last few sessions. Markets would track development on the global trade rift amid reduced concerns on higher crude oil price • US bonds declined as yields rose while overall continuing to hover in a range. Decline in crude oil prices could see a mild effect on global yields amid risks of ebbing inflation growth.

Currency futures on NSE The dollar - rupee July contract on the NSE was at 68. 69 in the previous session. July contract open interest increased 1. 71 % in the previous day • We expect the US$INR to meet selling pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR July futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 68.65 - 68.72 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 68.45 / 68.35 Stop Loss: 68.83
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 68.35 / 68.20 R1/R2:68.65 /68.80
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 17, 2018 11:25 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Sell #USDINR

