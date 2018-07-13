Sell USDINR; target of 68.35 - 68.30: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee sustained gains on the back of a sharp decline in crude oil prices as well as higher trending domestic equity markets. June CPI rose to 5 %, higher than the previous month’s 4. 87 %. However, it was lower than estimated at 5. 28 % The US $ was mildly higher sustaining sharp gains against Japanese Yen. The British Pound slipped amid Brexit negotiations. Market participants await Chinese response to the recent announcement by the US administration to impose tariffs on additional Chinese imports.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign bond yields dropped sharply as lower crude oil prices are positive for India. Domestic markets have seen limited outflows in July till date, supporting domestic debt US sovereign 10 - year yields was unchanged at 2 . 85 % even as the US administration announced plans to impose additional 10 % tariffs on Chinese imports worth $ 200 billion scheduled to take effect after August 3.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar - rupee July contract on the NSE was at 68. 67 in the previous session. July contract open interest declined 3. 85 % in the previous day We expect the USD INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in pair to initiate short positions.

USDINR July futures contract (NSE) Sell USDINR in the range of 68.55 - 68.63 Market Lot: USD1000 Target: 68.35 / 68.30 Stop Loss: 68.74 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 68.40 / 68.25 R1/R2:68.65 /68.80

