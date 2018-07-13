App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 68.35 - 68.30: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expect the USDINR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in pair to initiate short positions.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee sustained gains on the back of a sharp decline in crude oil prices as well as higher trending domestic equity markets. June CPI rose to 5 %, higher than the previous month’s 4. 87 %. However, it was lower than estimated at 5. 28 % The US $ was mildly higher sustaining sharp gains against Japanese Yen. The British Pound slipped amid Brexit negotiations. Market participants await Chinese response to the recent announcement by the US administration to impose tariffs on additional Chinese imports.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign bond yields dropped sharply as lower crude oil prices are positive for India. Domestic markets have seen limited outflows in July till date, supporting domestic debt  US sovereign 10 - year yields was unchanged at 2 . 85 % even as the US administration announced plans to impose additional 10 % tariffs on Chinese imports worth $ 200 billion scheduled to take effect after August 3.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar - rupee July contract on the NSE was at 68. 67 in the previous session. July contract open interest declined 3. 85 % in the previous day We expect the USD INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in pair to initiate short positions.

USDINR Strategy
USDINR July futures contract (NSE)
Sell USDINR in the range of 68.55 - 68.63 Market Lot: USD1000
Target: 68.35 / 68.30 Stop Loss: 68.74
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 68.40 / 68.25 R1/R2:68.65 /68.80

 

 

 

 

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 13, 2018 11:23 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Sell

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

