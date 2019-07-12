App
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2019 11:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 68.20 - 68.10: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to find resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee strengthened with its emerging market peers as dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell weighed on the dollar. Plans to issue foreign currency sovereign bonds to ease domestic supply pressures and interest rates have created room for further rupee gains • The US dollar inched down on Thursday, extending losses made after comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell raised expectations that the central bank will cut rates at its next meeting.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign bonds declined further to 6.49, ahead of the release of June consumer price inflation data to gauge the likelihood of an interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India in August • Treasuries bears steepened on Thursday after a bigger-thanexpected increases in June CPI and core CPI and a poorly bid 30- year bond reopening stoked concern that Fed rate cuts expected to begin this month may succeed in leading to higher inflation.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at 68.54 in the previous session. July contract open interest increased 3.75% in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR July futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$ in the range of 68.58 -68.62Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 68.20 / 68.10Stop Loss: 68.78
SupportResistance
S1/ S2: 68.20 / 68.05R1/R2:68.76 / 68.90
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 12, 2019 11:11 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Sell #USDINR

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

