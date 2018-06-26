Sell USDINR; target of 68.00 - 67.94: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

The rupee ended with sharp losses of almost 0 . 44 % amid lingering global trade concerns as well as emerging risks of lower than anticipated increase in oil supply • The US $ continued its weakness even as GBP and Euro gained while reports that US restrictions on foreign investments will not be as sweeping as anticipated supported majors . US $ is expected to remain in consolidation mode ahead of US June employment data even as investors demand more details over further trade actions.

Sovereign bonds were almost unchanged as investors continue to track steady crude oil prices as well as a recent cool - off in global yields • US 10 - year yields fell mildly to 2 . 88 % as trade war worries between the US and China remain in focus . Investors await US June employment details in the backdrop of a hawkish Federal Reserve.

Near - month dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE was at 68 . 13 in the previous session . June contract open interest declined 0 . 18 % in the previous day • We expect the US$INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels . Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR January futures contract (NSE) Market Lot: US$1000 Sell US$INR in the range of 68.20 - 68.26 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 68.00 / 67.94 Stop Loss: 68.38 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 68.0 / 67.90 R1/R2:68.25 /68.35

