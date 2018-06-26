App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 11:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 68.00 - 67.94: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency   

The rupee ended with sharp losses of almost 0 . 44 % amid lingering global trade concerns as well as emerging risks of lower than anticipated increase in oil supply • The US $ continued its weakness even as GBP and Euro gained while reports that US restrictions on foreign investments will not be as sweeping as anticipated supported majors . US $ is expected to remain in consolidation mode ahead of US June employment data even as investors demand more details over further trade actions.

Benchmark yield  

Sovereign bonds were almost unchanged as investors continue to track steady crude oil prices as well as a recent cool - off in global yields • US 10 - year yields fell mildly to 2 . 88 % as trade war worries between the US and China remain in focus . Investors await US June employment details in the backdrop of a hawkish Federal Reserve.

Currency futures on NSE Near - month dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE was at 68 . 13 in the previous session . June contract open interest declined 0 . 18 % in the previous day • We expect the US$INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels . Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR January futures contract (NSE) Market Lot: US$1000
Sell US$INR in the range of 68.20 - 68.26 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 68.00 / 67.94 Stop Loss: 68.38
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 68.0 / 67.90 R1/R2:68.25 /68.35

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

related news

Read More
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 11:24 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Sell #USDINR

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.