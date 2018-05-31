Sell USDINR; target of 67.50 - 67.45: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to meet the supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINRSpot Currency
The rupee ended with sharp gains as volatility in the currency market continued. Confusing statements from the US President as well Italian election turmoil kept markets on the edge • US $ retreated sharply vs. major currencies as Euro bounced off from its supports near 1 . 15 levels ending the session with gains of over 1. 05 %. The Italian Prime Minister designate Carlo Cottarelli’s statement calmed fears that Italian elections may strengthen the hand of anti - establishment parties. We expect volatility to persist in markets while Euro may continue to swing wildly.Benchmark yield
Sovereign bonds extended declines as a recovery in crude oil prices along with rising expectations on the central bank turning hawkish weighed on domestic debt • US 10 - year yields rose ahead of May employment data . Also, soothing Italian political turmoil calmed markets reversing risk - off sentiments.Currency futures on NSE Near - month dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE was at 67. 64 in the previous session. June contract open interest declined 1 . 96 % in the previous day • We expect US$INR to meet the supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR June futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$INR in the range of 67.75 - 67.85
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 67.50/ 67.45
|Stop Loss: 67.85
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 67.55 / 67.40
|R1/R2:68.30 /68.40