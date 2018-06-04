Sell USDINR; target of 66.95 - 66.88: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Spot Currency
The rupee ended mildly higher as Italian political turmoil concerns ebbed while gains in domestic equities countered a global risk - off sentiment • US $ ended the session with mild positive gains but sharply retraced from near 95. 0 levels. Euro fell as the political turmoil in Italy continued to weigh on the common currency. Expected fresh elections are viewed as a referendum on Italy’s role in the European Union and eurozone. JPY lost sharply vs. US$ amid a recovery in risk - on sentiment as well as broad strength.
Benchmark yield
Sovereign bonds extended declines as a recovery in crude oil prices along with rising expectations on the central bank turning hawkish weighed on domestic debt • US 10 - year yields were higher boosted by higher - than - expected US May employment data . Non - farm payrolls data beat estimated at 229000 jobs against expectation of 200000 jobs.
Currency futures on NSE
Near - month dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE was at 67. 26 in the previous session. June contract open interest declined 0.94 % in the previous day • We expect the US$INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR June futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bearish on US$INR
|Sell US$INR in the range of 67.17 - 67.23
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 66.95/ 66.88
|Stop Loss: 67.35
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 67.10 / 66.90
|R1/R2:67.30 /67.40
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.