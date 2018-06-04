Sell USDINR; target of 66.95 - 66.88: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee ended mildly higher as Italian political turmoil concerns ebbed while gains in domestic equities countered a global risk - off sentiment • US $ ended the session with mild positive gains but sharply retraced from near 95. 0 levels. Euro fell as the political turmoil in Italy continued to weigh on the common currency. Expected fresh elections are viewed as a referendum on Italy’s role in the European Union and eurozone. JPY lost sharply vs. US$ amid a recovery in risk - on sentiment as well as broad strength.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign bonds extended declines as a recovery in crude oil prices along with rising expectations on the central bank turning hawkish weighed on domestic debt • US 10 - year yields were higher boosted by higher - than - expected US May employment data . Non - farm payrolls data beat estimated at 229000 jobs against expectation of 200000 jobs.

Currency futures on NSE

Near - month dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE was at 67. 26 in the previous session. June contract open interest declined 0.94 % in the previous day • We expect the US$INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR June futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 67.17 - 67.23 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 66.95/ 66.88 Stop Loss: 67.35 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 67.10 / 66.90 R1/R2:67.30 /67.40

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.