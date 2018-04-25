Sell USDINR; target of 66.45 - 66.40: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee reversed some of its losses on account of mild profit booking in the US $ as well as a higher closing in equities. The rupee would further find solace in the mild slide in crude oil prices • US $ ended slightly lower as a recovery in major currencies led to some profit booking from recent surge. US 10 - year yields tested psychological mark of 3 % after almost four years, supported by a rally in commodities and higher US economic growth prospects. Also, receding concerns over US, North Korea supported by US$.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign bonds reversed some of the losses as yields fell on the back of equity gains as well as a slight reversal in the US $ rally. A slide in crude oil prices shall help domestic bonds to further gain • US 10 - year yields finally breached 3 % levels yesterday, for the first time since 2014 as a rise in commodity prices raised the prospects of inflation growth.

Currency futures on NSE

The near - month dollar - rupee May contract on the NSE was at 66. 63. The May contract open interest increased 17. 07 % from the previous day • We expect the US$INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR May futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 66.67 - 66.73 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 66.45 / 66.40 Stop Loss: 66.85 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 66.55 / 66.45 R1/R2:66.65 /66.85

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.