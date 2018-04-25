App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Apr 25, 2018 11:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 66.45 - 66.40: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee reversed some of its losses on account of mild profit booking in the US $ as well as a higher closing in equities. The rupee would further find solace in the mild slide in crude oil prices • US $ ended slightly lower as a recovery in major currencies led to some profit booking from recent surge. US 10 - year yields tested psychological mark of 3 % after almost four years, supported by a rally in commodities and higher US economic growth prospects. Also, receding concerns over US, North Korea supported by US$.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign bonds reversed some of the losses as yields fell on the back of equity gains as well as a slight reversal in the US $ rally. A slide in crude oil prices shall help domestic bonds to further gain • US 10 - year yields finally breached 3 % levels yesterday, for the first time since 2014 as a rise in commodity prices raised the prospects of inflation growth.

Currency futures on NSE

The near - month dollar - rupee May contract on the NSE was at 66. 63. The May contract open interest increased 17. 07 % from the previous day • We expect the US$INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR May futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 66.67 - 66.73 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 66.45 / 66.40 Stop Loss: 66.85
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 66.55 / 66.45 R1/R2:66.65 /66.85

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

