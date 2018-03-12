App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 12, 2018 09:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of: 65.12 - 65.18: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects US$INR to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee was little changed for the week against the US$ after two weekly losses, as a corresponding weekly gain in the dollar index on upbeat U.S. data offset gains from the ruling Party’s victory in state polls and waning fears of a global trade war • The US $ declined against majors post US February employment data .Non farm payrolls were sharply higher at 313000 rolls, however unexpected declined in hourly wages growth rate took its toll on US $ . Wage growth rate declined sharply to 2 .6 % from 2. 9 % seen in January. This could lead to some gains in emerging currencies as well some majors.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign bond rose for the first time in four weeks, as hopes of inflation slowing in February and banking system liquidity being comfortable towards the fiscal year end aided sentiment. • US 10 - year yields ended rose to 2 . 89 % on Friday as traders continue to remain bearish on debt ahead of March FOMC monetary policy meeting wherein a 0.25 % rate hike is expected.

Currency futures on NSE The near month dollar - rupee March contract on the NSE was at 65.30. The March contract open interest increased 0.78 % from the previous day • We expect the US$INR to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR March futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 65.12 - 65.18 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: : 64.95 / 64.85 Stop Loss: 65.30
Support Resistance
S 1/ S 2: 65.00 / 64.85 R 1/R 2:65.20 /65.30
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Sell #USDINR

most popular

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC