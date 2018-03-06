Sell USDINR; target of 65.00 - 64.94: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

The rupee rose against the US$ , helped by the BJP’s victory in some state assembly elections and a sell - off in the US$ amid US President Donald Trump’s trade tariff threats • The US$ ended mildly higher major on the back of weakness in JPY against all currencies . The Euro and GBP gained against the US$ while the JPY witnessed profit booking from its previous sharp surge . We expect the US $ to remain under pressure as trade weakness hurts the economy and weighs on currency . Upcoming ECB monetary policy meeting assumes significance in the backdrop of the recent slide in inflation growth in the EU.

Sovereign bonds fell for a third consecutive session, with the benchmark note ending at a record low, as traders avoided taking positions amid persisting bearish sentiment • US 10 - year yields ended higher at 2 . 88 % amid rising inflation expectation ahead of March FOMC monetary policy meeting wherein a 25 bps rate hike is expected.

The near month dollar - rupee March contract on the NSE was at 65.30. The March contract open interest increased 0.61 % from the previous day • We expect the US$INR to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR March futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 65.22 - 65.28 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 65.00 / 64.94 Stop Loss: 65.41 Support Resistance S 1/ S 2: 65.0 / 64.90 R 1/R 2:65.30 /65.40

