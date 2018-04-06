Sell USDINR; target of 64.90 - 64.84: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

The rupee gained sharply against the US$ as a rebound in domestic equities along with a recovery in risk on sentiment aided gains in most emerging currencies, including the rupee • The US $ posted a decent recovery against majors as the US and China signalled towards reconciliatory talks amid escalating risks of trade wars . However, post that the US President has indicated at further imposing tariffs on $ 100 billion of Chinese imports into the US. Euro and JPY stumbled as the US $ recovered. We expect Euro to decline further amid slumping inflation growth in Euro.

Sovereign bond yields fell sharply as bonds rallied amid a recovery in risk - on sentiment as well as less - than - expected hawkish signals from RBI’s monetary policy meeting • US 10 - year yields rose to 2 . 83 % even as the US and China signalled towards soothing trade war rhetoric. US employment data for March would be keenly watched for further trends in US yields and US$.

The near - month dollar - rupee April contract on the NSE was at 65.10. The April contract open interest increased 6.83 % from the previous day • We expect US$INR to meet supply resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to go short in US$INR.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR April futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell US$INR in the range of 65.10 - 65.16 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 64.90 / 64.84 Stop Loss: 65.28 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 65.0 / 64.80 R1/R2:65.15 /65.30

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.