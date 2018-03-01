App
Feb 27, 2018 01:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.86 - 64.78: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to meet resistance at higher level . Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Liquid Funds: 1) The money is invested in money market instruments like a certificate of deposits, treasury bills, commercial papers and term deposits.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR


Spot Currency

The rupee fell against the US$ , as early gains were wiped out amid caution ahead of the US Fed chair Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony today • US$ remained almost unchanged against majors as gains over GBP were countered by losses against Euro . GBP declined from highs near 1.406 to settle lower at 1.396 as gains over rate hike prospects see profit booking ahead of US Fed chair Powell today. Traders expect JPY to gain further against US $ as year - end flows could weigh on the pair with left out exports further putting selling pressure.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign bonds extended their decline at the start of the week amid rising expectations that the RBI could go for an interest rate hike earlier than expected in the backdrop of rising inflation as well as hardening global yields • US 10 - year yields fell to 2 . 86 % from 2.87 % . Market participants await US Fed chair Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony today for further cues.

Currency futures on NSE
The near month dollar - rupee March contract on the NSE was at 64.99. The March contract open interest increased 30.64 % from the previous day • We expect the US$ INR to meet resistance at higher level . Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR March futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 65.07 -65.13Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.86 / 64.78Stop Loss: 65.25
SupportResistance
S 1/ S 2: 64.93 / 64.80R 1/R 2:65.12 /65.25

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Sell #USDINR

