you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 08, 2018 11:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 64.85 - 64.80: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Global trade continues to expand, underpinned by strong investment and robust manufacturing activity.
Global trade continues to expand, underpinned by strong investment and robust manufacturing activity.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee posted gains for a third consecutive session even though equities sputtered over concerns on rising banking sector woes. The rupee is expected to remain in a range till US Fed FOMC as Fed’s inflation outlook will determine trends in forex markets • The US$ remained largely in a range over caution ahead of ECB’s monetary policy meeting as well as Trump’s statements regarding tariff . JPY pared some of its gains as the US tried to calm the tariff concerns. However, we expect volatility to resume if US’ major trading partners retaliate with tariffs on US products.

Benchmark yield

Sovereign bond yields dropped sharply as bonds recovered following stability in US yields as well as receding fears from trade intervention concerns • US 10 - year yields ended slightly lower at 2 . 88 % as the US tried to calm tariff concerns. However, yields could rise post the Fed’s FOMC monetary policy meeting this month.

Currency futures on NSE The near month dollar - rupee March contract on the NSE was at 65.04. The March contract open interest increased 0.62 % from the previous day • We expect the US$INR to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR March futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of  65.06 - 65.11 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 64.85 / 64.80 Stop Loss: 65.23
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 64.90 / 64.80 R 1/R 2:65.15 /65.25
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Sell #USDINR

