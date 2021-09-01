Sell USDINR; target of: 100.40 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

US dollar increased marginally by 0.01% amid a decline in domestic market and surge in US treasury yields. However, further upside was capped on weaker-than-expected economic data from country. US CB Consumer Confidence data showed that consumer confidence deteriorated in August 2021 • Rupee future maturing on September 28 appreciated by 0.47% in yesterday’s trading session on weakness in dollar, FII inflows and optimistic domestic market sentiments • The rupee is expected to trade with a positive bias on rise in risk appetite in the global markets, weakness in dollar and FII inflows. However, sharp gains may be prevented on concerns over uptick in daily Covid-19 cases in India. Further, traders will remain cautious ahead of US jobs data for insight into the possible path of US Fed monetary policy and Opec meeting. US$INR (September) is likely to trade between at 73.0-73.40

Intra-day strategy

GBPINR September futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR Sell GBPINR in the range of 100.70-100.72 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 100.40 Stop Loss: 100.85 Support: 100.40/100.20 Resistance: 100.85/101.0

