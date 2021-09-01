MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Sell USDINR; target of: 100.40 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, US dollar increased marginally by 0.01% amid a decline in domestic market and surge in US treasury yields.

September 01, 2021 / 08:54 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

US dollar increased marginally by 0.01% amid a decline in domestic market and surge in US treasury yields. However, further upside was capped on weaker-than-expected economic data from country. US CB Consumer Confidence data showed that consumer confidence deteriorated in August 2021 • Rupee future maturing on September 28 appreciated by 0.47% in yesterday’s trading session on weakness in dollar, FII inflows and optimistic domestic market sentiments • The rupee is expected to trade with a positive bias on rise in risk appetite in the global markets, weakness in dollar and FII inflows. However, sharp gains may be prevented on concerns over uptick in daily Covid-19 cases in India. Further, traders will remain cautious ahead of US jobs data for insight into the possible path of US Fed monetary policy and Opec meeting. US$INR (September) is likely to trade between at 73.0-73.40

Intra-day strategy 

GBPINR September futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell GBPINR in the range of 100.70-100.72Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 100.40Stop Loss: 100.85
Support: 100.40/100.20Resistance: 100.85/101.0

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR
first published: Sep 1, 2021 08:54 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.