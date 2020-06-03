App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 09:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell United Spirits; target of Rs 551: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bearish on United Spirits has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 551 in its research report dated June 01, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on United Spirits


UNSP’s Q4FY20 was in-line but weak at operating level with volume decline of 13% YoY (P&A 20%). Adjusted for one-off bulk sales, Revenue/ EBITDA/APAT were -14.8/-10.6/-28.2% YoY. Reported revenue/EBITDA/PAT were -11.4/-12.4/-14.6% YoY. Yet, UNSP’s earnings print is impressive in backdrop of weak volume growth and decline in Gross margin of 433/220bps YoY/QoQ. Persistent cost controls in line-items below GP is enticing for second consecutive quarter. For perspective, below GP costs declined from Rs 7.6bn to Rs 5.7bn YoY, -25.3% YoY. This had led to sharp rally in stock price post Q3. UNSP’s story is attractive as a long-term consumption play in industry with high barriers to entry. But, for several quarters now UNSP has failed to deliver its guided high single-digit (8-10%) volume and low double-digit (10-12%) revenue growth. Management work on costs is appreciable. However, revival in revenue growth is inevitable for momentum to sustain. This look tough in prevailing conditions given Covid and steep taxation increase led risk of down-trading, impact on high-margin on premise sales (20-25% of revenues) and risk of increase in working capital.



Outlook


We marginally increase estimates and TP of Rs 551 @ 35x FY22E EPS viz. Rs 529 plus Rs 22 for treasury shares/RCB (vs. Rs 531 earlier). We downgrade UNSP to SELL from REDUCE posts the sharp ~20% run-up in trailing month. Sharper than expected recovery in demand and/or higher than expected savings on costs is the key upside risk. We would keenly watch for the same for upgrade in our ratings.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

Read More
First Published on Jun 3, 2020 09:26 am

tags #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #Sell #United Spirits

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Japan's service sector activity shrinks for fourth month in May: PMI

Japan's service sector activity shrinks for fourth month in May: PMI

Brent oil rises to $40 amid hopes for output cuts, recovery

Brent oil rises to $40 amid hopes for output cuts, recovery

Coronavirus crisis | Notices issued to four private hospitals in Mumbai over COVID-19 treatment

Coronavirus crisis | Notices issued to four private hospitals in Mumbai over COVID-19 treatment

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.