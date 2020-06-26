Sell United Breweries; target of Rs 700: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on United Breweries

UBBL saw as sharp decline of 39.4% in PAT in 4QFY20, even on a base of 25% PAT decline in the base quarter of 4QFY19. Management stated on the call that Apr'20 sales were negligible, May'20 sales were down 60-70% YoY, and Jun'20 sales (while relatively better than May) are a long way off from normal. Moreover, management further stated home delivery is unlikely to have a significantly positive impact in the current year due to models being in the early stages. Additionally, the surge witnessed in demand in off-trade outlets in the first few days following the resumption of operations in a few states has tapered off significantly. It also increasingly appears that bars, restaurants, and pubs (20% of sales) would re-open only in 2HFY21. The most expensive valuations (79xFY22 EPS, 35.6x FY22 EV/EBITDA), despite poor visibility, have led us to maintain a Sell rating.

Outlook

Steep RoCE decline from already unimpressive levels of 12.8% in FY20 and a weak earnings outlook, combined with expensive valuations of 79.2x FY22 EPS and 35.6x EV/EBITDA, have led us to maintain a Sell rating on the stock, with TP of INR700 (targeting 22x Jun’22 EV/EBITDA).



