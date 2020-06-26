App
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 05:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell United Breweries; target of Rs 700: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bearish on United Breweries recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 700 in its research report dated June 25, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on United Breweries


UBBL saw as sharp decline of 39.4% in PAT in 4QFY20, even on a base of 25% PAT decline in the base quarter of 4QFY19. Management stated on the call that Apr'20 sales were negligible, May'20 sales were down 60-70% YoY, and Jun'20 sales (while relatively better than May) are a long way off from normal. Moreover, management further stated home delivery is unlikely to have a significantly positive impact in the current year due to models being in the early stages. Additionally, the surge witnessed in demand in off-trade outlets in the first few days following the resumption of operations in a few states has tapered off significantly. It also increasingly appears that bars, restaurants, and pubs (20% of sales) would re-open only in 2HFY21. The most expensive valuations (79xFY22 EPS, 35.6x FY22 EV/EBITDA), despite poor visibility, have led us to maintain a Sell rating.



Outlook


Steep RoCE decline from already unimpressive levels of 12.8% in FY20 and a weak earnings outlook, combined with expensive valuations of 79.2x FY22 EPS and 35.6x EV/EBITDA, have led us to maintain a Sell rating on the stock, with TP of INR700 (targeting 22x Jun’22 EV/EBITDA).




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Jun 26, 2020 05:56 pm

tags #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Sell #United Breweries

