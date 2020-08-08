Sell Ujjivan Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 25: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

Ujjivan SFB reported a PAT of Rs564mn, lower than the estimate of Rs618mn, dragged by low margins and high Covid-19 provisions of Rs1.29bn. The cumulative provision buffer stood at Rs2bn (1.4% of loans), lower than peers. AUM growth slipped to 22% due to slow disbursements during the lockdown. Deposits now contribute 77% of AUM compared with 68% a year ago, but the CASA ratio is low at 14%, which we believe should be the key focus area for new management. The overall moratorium rate by value is now 47%, down from 80% in May. The MFI Moratorium rate has improved from 86% in May to 50% now, however, it is still higher than peers (30% for Bandhan Bank in June) and poses high asset quality risk, given the bank's large presence in urban markets.

Outlook

We retain Sell with a revised TP of Rs25 (now based on 1.2x Sep FY22E ABV), due to its weak liability profile, high dependence on MFI with rising asset quality risk and regulatory overhang of promoter stake dilution.

