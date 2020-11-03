172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|sell-tvs-motors-target-of-rs-417-dolat-capital-market-6052781.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell TVS Motors; target of Rs 417: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bearish on TVS Motors has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 417 in its research report dated October 29, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital Market's research report on TVS Motors


TVS Motor (TVSL)'s Q2FY21 numbers were broadly in line with estimates. EBITDA grew 13% YoY to Rs 4.3bn with expanded margin at 9.3% due to cost control initiatives and benefit of operating leverage. The company has seen marginal growth in retail sales during the Navratri period and is cautiously optimistic about Diwali sales with increasing preference for personal mobility and improvement in rural sentiment. Urban demand is also catching up well with lockdown restrictions easing out. With stabilization of crude prices and re-opening of economies, export volume is also showing promising recovery and expects strong sales in 2HFY21.


Outlook


We forecast 53% earning CAGR over FY21-23E led by 15% volume growth and 140bps margin expansion. At CMP, the stock is trading at 28/22x on FY22/23E earnings, which appears expensive compared to its peers. We maintain our Sell rating with target price Rs 417 (based on 20x of FY23E EPS + value of TVS Credit Services at Rs 26/share).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 01:31 pm

tags #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations #Sell #TVS Motors

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.