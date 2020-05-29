App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 01:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell TVS Motors; target of Rs 288: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bearish on TVS Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 288 in its research report dated May 28, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on TVS Motors


TVS Motor (TVSL)’s Q4FY20 numbers were slightly above estimates led by better than expected realization. Management stated that near term demand continued to be weak due to the Covid-19 crisis, however the recovery in rural demand is encouraging and expect speedy recovery in 2HFY21. We expect TVSL’s extensive product portfolio, strong dealer network in rural areas, and strong brand equity to help the company to capitalize the rural recovery. However, declining market share in motorcycles, falling mopeds volume, and weak export outlook remain an overhang for the stock. In 4QFY20, revenue fell 21% YoY, dragged down by a 30% decline in volume, which was partially offset by higher realization due to BS6 price hike. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 7.6% YoY, compared to our estimate of 7% (onetime incentives paid to dealers to liquidate BS-IV inventory were worth Rs.220mn in 4QFY20).


Outlook


At CMP, the stock is trading at 33/22x on FY21E/FY22E earnings, which appears expensive compared to its peers, such as Bajaj Auto, HeroMoto Corp, and Eicher Motors (20-40% premium). These peers have a much stronger franchise, strong balance sheets, and healthy returns. This sharp premium to its peers, especially in this uncertain macroeconomic condition, is clearly unwarranted. We maintain our Sell rating on the stock, with a TP Rs.288 (based on 18x of FY22E EPS+ value of TVS Credit Services at Rs.16/share).




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Get best insights into Options Trading. Webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan is Live. Watch Now!

Read More
First Published on May 29, 2020 01:05 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #TVS Motors

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact | 77% households have consumed less food since the lockdown: Study

Coronavirus impact | 77% households have consumed less food since the lockdown: Study

COVID-19 impact | Govt advises states, UTs to extend real estate projects-related approvals by nine months

COVID-19 impact | Govt advises states, UTs to extend real estate projects-related approvals by nine months

Coronavirus lockdown | 90% flight bookings comprise non-metro routes

Coronavirus lockdown | 90% flight bookings comprise non-metro routes

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know