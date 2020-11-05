172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|sell-tvs-motor-target-of-rs-398-emkay-global-financial-6068761.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 12:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell TVS Motor; target of Rs 398: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bearish on TVS Motor has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 398 in its research report dated October 29, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on TVS Motor


Q2FY21 revenue grew 6% yoy to Rs46.1bn (est.: Rs46.1bn) despite a 2% fall in volumes due to an 8% increase in realizations. Over FY20-23E, we expect improvement in domestic and overseas segments with a volume CAGR of 5% and 8%, respectively. OPM at 9.3% was above the estimate of 8.6% on lower other expenses. In the near term, we expect some pressure due to low export incentives and high input, employee and marketing costs. However, led by better scale and cost controls, we expect 70bps expansion over FY20-23E. Festive retails have commenced on a positive note with marginal growth during initial nine days. In addition, the demand outlook has improved across most overseas markets. We increase volume growth forecast to a 5% CAGR over FY20-23E (from 4%).


Outlook


The stock trades at FY22/23E core P/E of 28x/21x, which is expensive in comparison to 15-21x for larger peers on FY22E. We retain UW stance in EAP and Sell rating, with a revised TP of Rs398, based on 20x FY23E EPS (Sep’22E earlier).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 5, 2020 12:08 pm

tags #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations #Sell #TVS Motor

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.