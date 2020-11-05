Sell TVS Motor; target of Rs 398: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on TVS Motor

Q2FY21 revenue grew 6% yoy to Rs46.1bn (est.: Rs46.1bn) despite a 2% fall in volumes due to an 8% increase in realizations. Over FY20-23E, we expect improvement in domestic and overseas segments with a volume CAGR of 5% and 8%, respectively. OPM at 9.3% was above the estimate of 8.6% on lower other expenses. In the near term, we expect some pressure due to low export incentives and high input, employee and marketing costs. However, led by better scale and cost controls, we expect 70bps expansion over FY20-23E. Festive retails have commenced on a positive note with marginal growth during initial nine days. In addition, the demand outlook has improved across most overseas markets. We increase volume growth forecast to a 5% CAGR over FY20-23E (from 4%).

Outlook

The stock trades at FY22/23E core P/E of 28x/21x, which is expensive in comparison to 15-21x for larger peers on FY22E. We retain UW stance in EAP and Sell rating, with a revised TP of Rs398, based on 20x FY23E EPS (Sep’22E earlier).

