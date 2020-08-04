Sell Torrent Pharma; target of Rs 2250: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Torrent Pharma

Torrent posted a solid 25% beat in EBITDA and a 500bps beat in margins. Revenues were broadly in line with estimates. Operating costs came off sharply due to lower promotional spends in branded markets – similar to what we have seen in other companies as well. India growth outperformed the industry, given the chronic skew, while US sales were weak due to reduced Rx and lack of approvals. Brazil growth was relatively stronger in CC terms, though currency headwinds impacted reported growth. Although EBITDA beat estimates sharply in Q1FY21, part of low opex (-300bps qoq) was on account of lower marketing spends, which should increase in subsequent quarters as doctor promotions pick up. We build in margins of 29.5% in FY21E vs. 32% in Q1.

Outlook

We raise FY21/22/23E EPS by 25%/11%/10% and increase the TP to Rs2,250, valuing the stock at 25x (unchanged) Jun’FY22E EPS (adjusting Rs8/share amortization costs. We have extended the amortization period for Unichem/Elder from 15 years to 30 years). We retain Sell and UW in sector EAP.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.