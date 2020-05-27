App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 11:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Torrent Pharma; target of Rs 2170: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bearish on Torrent Pharma has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2170 in its research report dated May 26, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Torrent Pharma


Torrent reported better than expected operational performance led by lower R&D spend and capitalization of employee expense at Bio-Pharma facility in 4Q while the deferred tax aided PAT growth at 3x YoY (on a lower base). While India continue to lead growth (pre-buying in March aided growth, in-line), exports were a drag. Gross margin at 72.4% was a function of strong growth in India, leading to impressive EBITDA margin of 28.2% (our estimate: 25.4%). Though company remains confident of outperforming IPM growth, we remain wary of the exports (US – 2 key facilities under WL and OAI, Brazil – adverse currency and batch traceability regulations in Germany) given the weaker outlook.



Outlook


Further, per the management, growth sustenance without any newer approvals would be challenging in the US. We believe growth levers from India business has been captured largely and margins have peaked for Torrent. Focus will now shift to growth and balance sheet de-leveraging amidst challenging environment. Recommend SELL.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

Read More
First Published on May 27, 2020 11:20 am

tags #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #Sell #Torrent Pharma

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak | Centre likely to extend lockdown till June 15: Report

Coronavirus outbreak | Centre likely to extend lockdown till June 15: Report

In pics | Startups in India lay off staff amid coronavirus outbreak

In pics | Startups in India lay off staff amid coronavirus outbreak

Power producers seek minister's intervention as Madhya Pradesh denies payment to IPPs

Power producers seek minister's intervention as Madhya Pradesh denies payment to IPPs

most popular

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.