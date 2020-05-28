App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Torrent Pharma; target of Rs 2038: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bearish on Torrent Pharma has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2038 in its research report dated May 26, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Torrent Pharma


TRP’s EBITDA came 4% ahead of our estimates, led by strong India sales (+11.4%yoy), which was propped by pre-emptive buying of chronic drugs in March end. Margins stood at 28.2%, 200bps higher than estimates. Unlike peers, TRP guided for a relatively moderate outlook across geographies, owing to lack of new approvals in the US, supply issues in Germany (to sort by H1 end) and weak FY21 economic outlook in Brazil. While India growth should outpace the industry in the near term as demand for chronic drugs recovers from Q2 onwards, our concerns remain on the dwindling volumes in key products even before Covid-19 struck. TRP’s premium valuation multiples are highly sensitive to India growth, and we see a scope for disappointment here.



Outlook


No major change in earnings. We retain Sell, with a revised TP of Rs2,038 (earlier Rs1,932), valuing the stock at 25x (unchanged) Jun’FY22EPS (adjusting for Rs8/share amortization costs. We have extended the amortization period for Unichem/Elder from 15 years to 30 years). TRP remains an UW in EAP.




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on May 28, 2020 11:05 am

tags #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations #Sell #Torrent Pharma

