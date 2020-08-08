172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|sell-thyrocare-technologies-target-of-rs-307-prabhudas-lilladher-2-5663321.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2020 12:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Thyrocare Technologies; target of Rs 307: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bearish on Thyrocare Technologies has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 307 in its research report dated August 04, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Thyrocare Technologies


COVID regime has changed the business mix for THYROCAR and impacted its profitability because of 1) lower gross margin at 53% (v/s 72% YoY) due to use of high cost reagents for COVID test, 2) aggressive pricing for COVID test and 3) increased employee cost at 16% of sales (v/s 11% YoY and 13% QoQ). We remain negative on entire diagnostic chain due to possible structural change in coming years and expensive valuation at Mcap/sales of 10.3x ,PE of 60x (FY21E) and 40x (FY22E).



Outlook


We maintain SELL recommendation and retain TP of Rs307 based on 18x of FY22E.



For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 8, 2020 12:34 pm

tags #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Sell #Thyrocare Technologies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.