Sell Thyrocare Technologies; target of Rs 307: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Thyrocare Technologies

COVID regime has changed the business mix for THYROCAR and impacted its profitability because of 1) lower gross margin at 53% (v/s 72% YoY) due to use of high cost reagents for COVID test, 2) aggressive pricing for COVID test and 3) increased employee cost at 16% of sales (v/s 11% YoY and 13% QoQ). We remain negative on entire diagnostic chain due to possible structural change in coming years and expensive valuation at Mcap/sales of 10.3x ,PE of 60x (FY21E) and 40x (FY22E).

Outlook

We maintain SELL recommendation and retain TP of Rs307 based on 18x of FY22E.



