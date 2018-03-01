App
Feb 27, 2018 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Thermax; target of Rs 1113: Geojit

Geojit is bearish on Thermax has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1113 in its research report dated February 16, 2018.

Geojit's research report on Thermax


Thermax Ltd (TMX) is a leading energy and environment solutions provider. They offer integrated innovative solutions in the areas of heating, cooling, power, water & waste management, air pollution control and chemicals.    Q3FY18 sales & PAT grew by 21% & 12% YoY, on account of pick up in execution.  Order book grew by 29% YoY to Rs5,144cr (1.3x TTM revenue) supported by 28% rise in order inflow.  However, EBITDA margin declined by 49bps YoY to 9.4% due to rise in material cost & other expenses.  Energy segment order inflow grew by 19% YoY, indicating gradual improvement in core sector and providing opportunity for future bidding pipeline.  We increased FY18E/19E revenue by 4/6% due to recovery in execution.


Outlook
However, margin pressure & expensive valuation we revise our rating to SELL. We value core business at a P/E of 28x & subsidiaries/JV business at 1.1x times P/B with a TP of Rs1,113.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Geojit #Recommendations #Sell #Thermax

