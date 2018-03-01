Sell Thermax; target of Rs 1113: Geojit

Geojit's research report on Thermax

Thermax Ltd (TMX) is a leading energy and environment solutions provider. They offer integrated innovative solutions in the areas of heating, cooling, power, water & waste management, air pollution control and chemicals. Q3FY18 sales & PAT grew by 21% & 12% YoY, on account of pick up in execution. Order book grew by 29% YoY to Rs5,144cr (1.3x TTM revenue) supported by 28% rise in order inflow. However, EBITDA margin declined by 49bps YoY to 9.4% due to rise in material cost & other expenses. Energy segment order inflow grew by 19% YoY, indicating gradual improvement in core sector and providing opportunity for future bidding pipeline. We increased FY18E/19E revenue by 4/6% due to recovery in execution.

Outlook

However, margin pressure & expensive valuation we revise our rating to SELL. We value core business at a P/E of 28x & subsidiaries/JV business at 1.1x times P/B with a TP of Rs1,113.

