172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|sell-supreme-industries-target-of-rs-1073-geojit-5633931.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2020 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Supreme Industries; target of Rs 1073: Geojit

Geojit recommended is bearish on Supreme Industries has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1073 in its research report dated July 29, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Geojit's research report on Supreme Industries


Supreme Industries Ltd (SIL) is India's leading player in plastic products; the wide range of offering includes Plastic Piping system, Packaging, Industrial and Consumer products. We downgrade SIL to Sell as we expect the slowdown to persist for some more time and current premium valuation does not provide comfort. Q1FY21 Revenue & PAT de-grew by 27% & 53% YoY respectively, impacted by lockdown. EBITDA margin declined by 50bps YoY to 11.1% on account of sub-optimal revenue growth & weak operating performance. Q1 volume de-grew by 19% YoY, but we expect revival in revenue growth from H2FY21E, led by revival in rural & agri demand and gradual pick-up in business as Covid-19 related issues moderate.


Outlook


Though we are positive on long term growth outlook of SIL, the current premium valuation is not sustainable. We value SIL at P/E of 27x on FY22E with a target price of Rs1,073.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 3, 2020 03:52 pm

tags #Geojit #Recommendations #Sell #Supreme Industries

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.