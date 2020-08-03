Sell Supreme Industries; target of Rs 1073: Geojit

Geojit's research report on Supreme Industries

Supreme Industries Ltd (SIL) is India's leading player in plastic products; the wide range of offering includes Plastic Piping system, Packaging, Industrial and Consumer products. We downgrade SIL to Sell as we expect the slowdown to persist for some more time and current premium valuation does not provide comfort. Q1FY21 Revenue & PAT de-grew by 27% & 53% YoY respectively, impacted by lockdown. EBITDA margin declined by 50bps YoY to 11.1% on account of sub-optimal revenue growth & weak operating performance. Q1 volume de-grew by 19% YoY, but we expect revival in revenue growth from H2FY21E, led by revival in rural & agri demand and gradual pick-up in business as Covid-19 related issues moderate.

Outlook

Though we are positive on long term growth outlook of SIL, the current premium valuation is not sustainable. We value SIL at P/E of 27x on FY22E with a target price of Rs1,073.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.