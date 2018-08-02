Sell Shree Cement; target of Rs 14380: Centrum Research

Centrum Research's research report on Shree Cement

Shree Cement’s (SRCM) Q1FY19 EBITDA fell 9% YoY in Q1FY19, dragged by weak pricing and rising input cost inflation which offset the benefits of strong 19% YoY cement volume growth and robust contribution from merchant power sales. Merchant power EBITDA surged to Rs419mn (6% of total EBITDA) vs zero contribution YoY. Rising fuel and freight costs remain a concern. SRCM’s valuations remain expensive at 21x/17x its FY19/20E EBITDA.

Outlook

We reiterate SELL with a revised TP of Rs14,380.

