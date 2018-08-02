App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 06:44 PM IST

Sell Shree Cement; target of Rs 14380: Centrum Research

Centrum Research is bearish on Shree Cement has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 14380 in its research report dated July 30, 2018.

Centrum Research's research report on Shree Cement


Shree Cement’s (SRCM) Q1FY19 EBITDA fell 9% YoY in Q1FY19, dragged by weak pricing and rising input cost inflation which offset the benefits of strong 19% YoY cement volume growth and robust contribution from merchant power sales. Merchant power EBITDA surged to Rs419mn (6% of total EBITDA) vs zero contribution YoY. Rising fuel and freight costs remain a concern. SRCM’s valuations remain expensive at 21x/17x its FY19/20E EBITDA.


Outlook


We reiterate SELL with a revised TP of Rs14,380.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 2, 2018 06:44 pm

tags #Centrum Research #Recommendations #Sell #Shree Cement

