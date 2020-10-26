172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|sell-rallis-india-target-of-rs-216-dolat-capital-market-6013521.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Rallis India; target of Rs 216: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bearish on Rallis India has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 216 in its research report dated October 23, 2020.

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Rallis India


Rallis’ 2QFY21 earnings print was below our estimates by 7.1% on sales and 21.2% on EBITDA. Sales/EBITDA/PAT stood at Rs 7.25bn/1.17bn/830mn down by 3.2/1.6/3.3% YoY. We had anticipated fall in sales of international business, however the reported fall was even steeper (down 29% YoY to Rs 1.54bn) than our expectations. Domestic business did report a decent growth by 8% YoY to Rs 4.86bn, with seeds business growing at 29% YoY to Rs 730mn. EBITDA margins stood at 16.1% up by 30 bps YoY owing to stability in raw material pricing coming from domestic business. Gross margins improved by 210 bps YoY to 38.1%.


Outlook


We remain sellers on Rallis and roll forward FY23 estimates, value Rallis at 18x FY23E EPS with a target price of Rs 216/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 26, 2020 11:29 am

tags #Dolat Capital Market #Rallis India #Recommendations #Sell

