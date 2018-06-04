App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2018 11:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Rain Industries, target Rs 213: Dinesh Rohira

The scrip formed a solid bearish candlestick pattern on its weekly price chart after breaching below important level indicating a sustained pressure, says Dinesh Rohira of 5nance.com..

 
 
Dinesh Rohira

Rain Industries continued to remain under pressure over a month although it marginally gained upward momentum but failed to carry forward slipped below its crucial support level at the lower bottom.

The scrip broke below an important moving average level of 50-days placed at Rs 276 and continued to consolidate on volume front.

The scrip formed a solid bearish candlestick pattern on its weekly price chart after breaching below important level indicating a sustained pressure.

Further, the secondary momentum indicator continued to indicate negative signal with RSI slipping below last week’s zone coupled with the bearish outlook from

MACD trend.

The scrip is facing a resistance at Rs 296 levels and immediate support from 100-days EMA at Rs 210 levels. We have a sell recommendation for Rain

Industries which is currently trading at Rs 222.70.

Disclaimer: The author is Founder & CEO, 5nance.com. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jun 4, 2018 11:43 am

tags #Stocks Views

