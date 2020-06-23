App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 07:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Punjab National Bank; target of Rs 30: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bearish on Punjab National Bank has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 30 in its research report dated June 21, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Punjab National Bank


Despite higher margins and other income, PNB once again reported a loss of Rs7bn, mainly due to higher NPA provisions in the quest to improve specific PCR. However, for full year FY20, the bank returned to profit after a gap of two years. Credit growth during Q4 was far better at 11% qoq/3% yoy, mainly led by strong growth in the corporate book, leading to better LDR and thus, margins stood at 2.4% (up 13bps qoq). Gross fresh slippages remained elevated at Rs50.2bn/4.4% of loans, however, higher write-offs led to lower NPAs qoq. This, coupled with higher credit growth, led to 210bps qoq improvement in GNPA ratio to 14.2%. Specific PCR also improved to 63%.



Outlook


PNB continues to trade at rich valuations – 0.8x FY22 ABV (unadjusted post results). Currently, we have a Sell rating on the stock due to its weak asset quality, poor return ratios, weak internal controls and merger overhang with OBC/United Bank.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 23, 2020 07:03 pm

tags #Emkay Global Financial #Punjab National Bank #Recommendations #Sell

