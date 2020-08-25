172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|sell-punjab-national-bank-target-of-rs-29-emkay-global-financial-5754341.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 07:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Punjab National Bank; target of Rs 29: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bearish on Punjab National Bank has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 29 in its research report dated August 24, 2020.

Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Emkay Global Financial's report on Punjab National Bank


PNB declared merged Q1 financials (PNB+ Oriental+ United) with a PAT of Rs3bn, aided by high treasury gains and contained opex/provisions. Total Covid-19 provisions remain low at Rs10bn (16bps of loans), while PNB improved specific PCR by 180bps qoq to 65%. The GNPA ratio expanded 30bps qoq to 14.1% despite write-off and moderate slippages, due to a decline in the loan book by 6% qoq. For FY21, PNB has guided for slippages of Rs80-100bn, mainly from SMA-2 pool, and credit cost of 2-2.5%, which looks difficult to manage in the wake of elevated stress amid Covid-19. Nearly 29% of loans are under the moratorium as of June 30, however, PNB indicated that the moratorium rate has declined to 21% by July 31. The bank expects to restructure 5- 6% of loans, where retail loans could be given the moratorium on principal.



Outlook


We retain our Sell rating and UW in EAP, with a TP of Rs29 due to its traditionally weak asset quality and subdued return ratios. With CET 1 at a moderate level of 9.4%, we believe that PNB will have to raise capital soon as the onslaught on asset quality begins.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 25, 2020 07:50 pm

tags #Emkay Global Financial #Punjab National Bank #Recommendations #Sell

