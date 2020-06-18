App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 05:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell NMDC; target of Rs 72: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bearish on NMDC has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 72 in its research report dated June 17, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on NMDC


NMDC paid Rs9.8bn direct tax liability under the Vivad se Vishwas scheme and Rs1.4bn service tax liability under the Sabka Vishwas scheme. As per the FY19 annual report, NMDC had won direct tax related matters at ITAT and was not required to make provisions. Chhattisgarh govt alleged non-payment of storage fee, which NMDC has disputed. The state had also raised a tax demand of Rs16.2bn under the common cause judgment. NMDC has paid Rs6bn under protest and has filed a case to recover the same. Q4FY20 EBITDA stood at Rs14.9bn (yoy/qoq: -29%/-6%), 8% below our est., largely due 9% lower-than-expected ASP. Domestic prices are likely to drop further as recently auctioned mines in Odisha start production. NMDC is unlikely to increase exports.



Outlook


We cut our FY21/22E volume by 15%/9% and lower our ASP estimates by 10%/4%, resulting in EBITDA reduction of 39%/22% for FY21/22E. We cut our target EV/EBITDA multiple to 4x (from 5x) factoring in various disputes settled by NMDC. We downgrade to Sell, with a TP of Rs72 (from Rs140). Key risk: Price hikes by NMDC in the near term.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

Read More
First Published on Jun 18, 2020 05:55 pm

tags #Emkay Global Financial #NMDC #Recommendations #Sell

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic makes it the right time to be in the e-learning business

Coronavirus pandemic makes it the right time to be in the e-learning business

Bank of England adds 100 billion pounds to stimulus war-chest but slows bond-buying

Bank of England adds 100 billion pounds to stimulus war-chest but slows bond-buying

Cuban dons full-body cardboard shield against coronavirus

Cuban dons full-body cardboard shield against coronavirus

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Exclusive | Chinese hackers may target Indian companies amid border standoff, says intelligence firm

Exclusive | Chinese hackers may target Indian companies amid border standoff, says intelligence firm

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.