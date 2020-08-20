172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|sell-new-india-assurance-target-of-rs-100-hdfc-securities-5728931.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell New India Assurance; target of Rs 100: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bearish on New India Assurance has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 100 in its research report dated August 18, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on New India Assurance


NIACL is India’s largest insurer but continues to make high underwriting losses. We note that the company’s competitive positioning is weakening and remain concerned about its ability to write profitable business. We estimate an FY22E adj. ROE of just 5.9% and can, at best, assign a valuation of just 0.7x FY22E ABV (less 10% discount for an additional 10.4% supply).


Outlook


We rate NIACL a SELL with a target price of Rs 100.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 20, 2020 12:35 pm

tags #HDFC Securities #New India Assurance #Recommendations #Sell

