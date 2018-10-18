Sell Mindtree; target of Rs 880: Emkay Global

Emkay Global's research report on Mindtree

Mindtree reported better-than-expected Q2FY19 results, with CC revenue growth of 2.4% (ahead of our estimates of 1.5%) leading to the earnings beat. OPM saw a 140bps qoq improvement, only driven by forex, as the company continues to invest in fresher hiring and gave promotions in the quarter that entirely offset the gains that would have come due to the absence of investments in Stanford endowment.

Outlook

We believe that the soft commentary on macro outlook and lower-than-expected gains in profitability will lead to earnings cuts on the Street and may weigh against the rich valuations of the stock. We continue to maintain our Sell rating on the stock with a TP of Rs880, valuing it at 17x Sep’20 earnings (a 20% discount to TCS’s target multiple).

