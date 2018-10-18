App
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2018 03:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Mindtree; target of Rs 880: Emkay Global

Emkay Global is bearish on Mindtree has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 880 in its research report dated October 17, 2018.

Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Emkay Global's  research report on Mindtree


Mindtree reported better-than-expected Q2FY19 results, with CC revenue growth of 2.4% (ahead of our estimates of 1.5%) leading to the earnings beat. OPM saw a 140bps qoq improvement, only driven by forex, as the company continues to invest in fresher hiring and gave promotions in the quarter that entirely offset the gains that would have come due to the absence of investments in Stanford endowment.


Outlook


We believe that the soft commentary on macro outlook and lower-than-expected gains in profitability will lead to earnings cuts on the Street and may weigh against the rich valuations of the stock. We continue to maintain our Sell rating on the stock with a TP of Rs880, valuing it at 17x Sep’20 earnings (a 20% discount to TCS’s target multiple).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 18, 2018 03:15 pm

tags #Emkay Global #Mindtree #Recommendations #Sell

