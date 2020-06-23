Sell Mindtree; target of Rs 840: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Mindtree

FY20 was quite an eventful year for Mindtree as it saw change in management with L&T Group taking over ownership as well as Operating control from Founder promoters. The event led to significant changes in executive teams and Board reconstitution. Mindtree witnessed about 17 of its Top-35 employees leaving the company (Refer Exhibit 8). L&T group also filled in key positions by inducting New external leaders to take key positions - CEO, COO and CFO.

Will leverage L&T group on synergies to grow faster and winning bigger deals. Mindtree expects the top-line recovery during the second half of FY21. Margin improvement (FY21 over FY20) is one of key priorities.







