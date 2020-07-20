Sell Mindtree; target of Rs 830: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Mindtree

Mindtree reported 9.1% QoQ decline in $ revenues (our estimate of 7%) despite superlative growth in top client (grew 10.4% QoQ) that part negated impact of sharp slide in revenues from rest-of-clients (de-grew 15% QoQ). Surprisingly OPM improved of 130bps QoQ to 15.1% (DE 12.3%) due to deep Cost optimization (Travel, sub-con, legal, etc) and favourable Fx (80bps). TCV for Q1 stood at $391Mn with share of New deals at 19% (v/s 8Qtr avg 31%). Mindtree witnessed strong order flow in Insurance with good traction in CPG and CMT. Although traction in Top Client (up 43.5% YoY) coupled with TCV deals can potentially address uncertainty around TTH (declined 55% QoQ); however, slower than expected ramp-up remains the key risk.

Outlook

Outlook not encouraging as it expects decline in Q2 with its confidence restricted only in Communication/Tech/CPG verticals for the moment. Expect OPM protection through operational efficiencies. Taking into account, Skewed growth from Top client, steep cut in TTH vertical and unsustainable OPM gains, we have curtailed our revenue/earnings estimates for FY22E by 6%/4% respectively and maintain our Sell rating on the stock with TP of Rs 830 valued at 17x FY22E earnings (inline with 3 year median PER less 1SD).







