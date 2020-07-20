App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 12:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Mindtree; target of Rs 770: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bearish on Mindtree has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 770 in its research report dated July 14, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Mindtree


MTCL reported disappointing revenue in the June’20 quarter, though margins remained strong aided by a significant reduction in non-manpower expenses and a change in depreciation policy. Net profit beat the estimate led by high EBIT margins and other income. Growth at the top client remains strong, although we saw sharp declines elsewhere. Revenues fell sequentially across all verticals, except Hi-Tech. We are intrigued by 0.4% sequential volume growth as productivity declined by ~9.5%. Overall deal wins remained flat qoq at US$391mn, which was good but included a significantly higher proportion of renewals. MTCL retained outlook of sequential growth in revenues in the Sep’20 quarter and expects to implement promotions, but no wage increments for now.



Outlook


While we cut our revenue growth estimates but raise FY21/22E EPS by 10%/5% on higher EBIT margin assumptions (also aided by depreciation policy change). FY23E EPS remains broadly unchanged at ~Rs66. Valuations remain punchy in the backdrop of lop-sided dependence on the single client and unexciting performance elsewhere through the quarters. We maintain Sell with a TP Rs770 (based on unchanged 13x P/E on June’22E EPS).





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 20, 2020 12:31 pm

tags #Emkay Global Financial #Mindtree #Recommendations #Sell

