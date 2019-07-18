App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 03:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Mindtree; target of Rs 700: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bearish on Mindtree has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 700 in its research report dated July 18, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Mindtree


Mindtree reported disastrous quarterly earnings with a muted revenue growth of 1.1% in CC terms and an OPM decline of over 650bps sequentially in Q1FY20. The revenue growth slip was on account of weaker-than-expected ramp-up on deals owing to the uncertainty around the management changes; while profitability took a blow as Mindtree made generous appraisals (announced one-time special rewards to employees as Mindtree celebrated completion of 20 years in operations of about ~` 450mn, on top of regular wage hikes) to its employees. The departing management reiterated the confidence on financial performance for FY20 and still expects company to deliver industry leading revenue growth and better profitability for FY20 on YoY basis. However, we do not subscribe to the same given the terrible start to the year and significant attrition at the Top leadership level (three founders and few other KMPs have resigned in last one month). We see that deteriorating financial performance and uncertainty around the Top-leadership could prolong the pain in its performance for some more time.


Outlook


Accounting for the steep earnings cuts (28%/11% for FY20/21e) and ascribing lower valuation multiple of 14x (earlier 16x) we have downgraded our rating on Mindtree to SELL with a TP of ` 700 valued at 14x FY21E earnings.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 18, 2019 03:55 pm

tags #Dolat Capital #Mindtree #Recommendations #Sell

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.