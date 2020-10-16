172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|sell-mindtree-target-of-rs-1330-emkay-global-financial-5971651.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2020 01:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Mindtree; target of Rs 1330: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bearish on Mindtree has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1330 in its research report dated October 15, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Mindtree


Mindtree’s Sep’20 quarter revenues grew 3.1% QoQ to US$261mn (2.1% cc), lower than consensus expectations, though margins remained strong driven by better operating efficiencies. Net profit beat consensus estimates on better EBITM and forex gain. After a sharp revenue decline in Q1, revenue recovery was slower but broad-based in Q2 led by Retail, CPG & Manufacturing (7.7% QoQ), Travel & Hospitality (5.7% QoQ) and BFSI (3.5% QoQ). Hi-Tech & Media were flat QoQ. Geographically, all markets apart from Asia Pacific (-6.1% qoq) grew sequentially. Deal wins remained weak in Q2 at US$303mn (US$391mn in Q1FY21/US$307mn in Q2FY20). Although Q3 is a seasonally weak quarter; management hopes to maintain revenue growth momentum and sustain operating margins at current levels.



Outlook


MTCL's revenue performance was skewed, with the top client driving incremental revenue. We expect a steady performance in the top client, however, increased concentration and growth dependency remain a concern. Given skewed revenue growth and rich valuations, we assume coverage on MTCL with Sell and a TP of Rs1,330 at 20x Sep’22E earnings.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 16, 2020 01:26 pm

tags #Emkay Global Financial #Mindtree #Recommendations #Sell

