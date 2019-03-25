App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2019 05:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Maruti Suzuki India; target of Rs 6000: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bearish on Maruti Suzuki India has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6000 in its research report dated March 22, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Maruti Suzuki India


The demand situation in the domestic auto space has got aggravated post the recent muted festive season (Dussehra, Diwali 2018) with inventory levels in the system showing no signs of abatement. Consumer sentiment is muted primarily tracking higher penetration of connected mobility (ride sharing), higher insurance costs incidence, etc. As per recent FADA release, total passenger vehicles retail sales domestically are down 8.25% YoY in February 2019 with inventory in this segment at 50-60 days vs. the normal range of ~30 days. This will warrant less production at OEM level to stabilise channel inventory leading to de-growth in dispatches in March 2019. Moreover, Q1FY19 was a very high growth period for the industry given the transitory phase in the base quarter (Q1FY18) before GST implementation. This will eventually result in nearly no growth for next four months and test inventor patience. The management commentary also suggests muted sentiments with demand recovery seen only post Union elections. Empirically, it has been observed that one year forward P/E multiples expand (>20x) at Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) whenever their volume growth is >=10% and contract towards its mean i.e. ~20x whenever volume growth is <10%.


Outlook


Hence, with volume growth expectation of mere ~3% in FY19E & ~7% in FY20E, we expect valuation multiples to contract towards its mean. Conservatively, we value Maruti at Rs 6,000 i.e. 22x P/E on FY20E EPS of Rs 272.6 and downgrade the stock to SELL. On the valuations front, the risk reward is adverse at the moment.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Mar 25, 2019 05:25 pm

tags #ICICI Direct #Maruti Suzuki India #Recommendations #Sell

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Kamal Haasan Meets Mamata Banerjee, Will Campaign For TMC’s Andaman ...

Rahul Gandhi Considering Second Seat Reflects Congress's Strength in U ...

China Pumps-in USD 2.2 Billion in Pakistan's Dwindling Forex Reserves

Trump Has No Problem with Release of Mueller Report: White House

Youngistan Hindu College

HAL Rolls Out 16th Tejas LCA Fighter Jet for Indian Air Force as Per T ...

First Look of Chhapaak Unveiled, Akshay Kumar's Kesari Holds Strong at ...

Thailand's Junta 'Manipulated' Election, Claims Ousted PM Thaksin Shin ...

Sadhvi Pragya Says Willing to Take on Digvijaya Singh From Bhopal Lok ...

India likely to benefit as central bank policy ‘put’ resurfaces, w ...

Why China refuses to label JeM’s Masood Azhar as a global terrorist

After railway tickets, now boarding pass of Air India have PM pics; ai ...

Supreme Court issues notice to CBI in disproportionate assets case aga ...

General Elections 2019: Congress clears 10 more LS candidates; fields ...

Closing Bell: Sensex cracks 355 points, Nifty nearly 1% lower as indic ...

FY19 market report card: Over 300 stocks in BSE 500 in red, 3 gave ove ...

Jet Airways shares jump 18% after Naresh Goyal, wife Anita Goyal step ...

India will shine amid slowdown in global economic growth, says Daiwa C ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: For farm workers in Bihar's Darbhanga, ...

Attacking Mamata is poor tactics from Rahul Gandhi, highlights fragili ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Inclusion of Critics' Choice category doesn't ho ...

Criminal collusion between Donald Trump, Russia ahead of 2016 election ...

Naresh Goyal steps down from Jet Airways board: Eight charts depict ca ...

Ex-McKinsey MD Rajat Gupta says worst part of imprisonment in insider ...

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's ma ...

Parenting in the age of PUBG: Parents must lead by example, spend more ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: New-look Germany edge past Netherlands in thrill ...

Katrina Kaif confirmed to play the female lead opposite Akshay Kumar i ...

Mahesh Babu is ecstatic at the launch of his wax statue, says it’s f ...

Chhapaak first look: Deepika Padukone's picture as acid attack survivo ...

DMK slaps actor Radha Ravi with a suspension note for his vulgar comme ...

Sara Ali Khan's attempt at embarrassing Kartik Aaryan is a success

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Mukkabaaz required Vineet Kumar Singh t ...

Kesari box office collection: Akshay Kumar’s film shows moderate gro ...

BJP MLA reacts to Sapna Choudhary joining Congress: She is a dancer li ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.