you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Lupin; target of Rs 750: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bearish on Lupin has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 750 in its research report dated May 30, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on Lupin


Lupin’s 4 key facilities are under USFDA radar, and while the high-value products for FY21E/22E are filed from approved facilities, progress on compliance is a key catalyst. Though Lupin’s pipeline in the medium term has Fostair (first EU inhaler) and Enbrel (first EU biosimilar through Mylan) launches in FY21E, as well as potential Spiriva launch in FY23E, with FY21E also likely to see incremental filings in inhalation as well as biosimilars (Neulasta), trading at 25.5x FY22 EPS of Rs34, we believe Lupin’s stock is fully valuing the US pipeline of near term launches and cost improvement driving higher margins (build in 300bps margin improvement over F20-22E).



Outlook


Slower ramp up in Solosec, increasing genericisation in Albuterol (6-7 players), continuous higher investments in specialty (no complex injectable filing yet), risks to earnings remain high. Further, cost optimization benefits (not visible so far) will be key for the company to achieve EBITDA margin expectation of 18-20% over the next 2 years. Recommend SELL with a TP of Rs750.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 1, 2020 02:28 pm

tags #Dolat Capital #Lupin #Recommendations #Sell

