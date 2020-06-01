Sell Lupin; target of Rs 750: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Lupin

Lupin’s 4 key facilities are under USFDA radar, and while the high-value products for FY21E/22E are filed from approved facilities, progress on compliance is a key catalyst. Though Lupin’s pipeline in the medium term has Fostair (first EU inhaler) and Enbrel (first EU biosimilar through Mylan) launches in FY21E, as well as potential Spiriva launch in FY23E, with FY21E also likely to see incremental filings in inhalation as well as biosimilars (Neulasta), trading at 25.5x FY22 EPS of Rs34, we believe Lupin’s stock is fully valuing the US pipeline of near term launches and cost improvement driving higher margins (build in 300bps margin improvement over F20-22E).

Outlook

Slower ramp up in Solosec, increasing genericisation in Albuterol (6-7 players), continuous higher investments in specialty (no complex injectable filing yet), risks to earnings remain high. Further, cost optimization benefits (not visible so far) will be key for the company to achieve EBITDA margin expectation of 18-20% over the next 2 years. Recommend SELL with a TP of Rs750.







