Sell Larsen & Toubro, says Jayant Manglik

Religare Broking

L&T has been consolidating in a broader range of Rs 1200-1400 for the last eight months and is currently hovering around a lower band of the same.

Though it has shown the resilience of late but Indications are now in the favor of breakdown. Traders can initiate fresh shorts in the range 1225-1235. It closed at 1221 on October 15, 2018.

