you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2018 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Larsen & Toubro, says Jayant Manglik

Traders can initiate fresh shorts in the range Rs 1225-1235. It closed at Rs 1221 on October 15, 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Jayant Manglik

Religare Broking

L&T has been consolidating in a broader range of Rs 1200-1400 for the last eight months and is currently hovering around a lower band of the same.

Though it has shown the resilience of late but Indications are now in the favor of breakdown. Traders can initiate fresh shorts in the range 1225-1235. It closed at 1221 on October 15, 2018.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 16, 2018 01:37 pm

