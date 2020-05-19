App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Larsen and Toubro Financial Holdings; target of Rs 50: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bearish on Larsen and Toubro Financial Holdings has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 50 in its research report dated May 18, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Larsen and Toubro Financial Holdings


LTFH Q4FY20 earnings (Rs2.69bn down 55%QoQ) stood weakened on several counts: (a) Hefty provisions in nature of Stage 2 provisions (Rs 1.1bn) and macro prudential provisions (Rs 3.5bn) over & above COVID provisions (Rs 2.1bn) (b) 14% decline in QoQ disbursements led by rural & infra (c) tepid loans translating into 11%QoQ NII decline, 32% dip in other income (d) core operating profit taking a beating (down 21% QoQ). While liquidity sufficiency (Rs85bn), tax benefits (down 47%QoQ) and improved infra NPAs & hence marginally better Stage 3 at 5.4% stood supportive of FY20 performance, going forward, structural balance sheet weakness cannot be ruled out. While Q4FY20 did not provide a clear picture on book vulnerability to pandemic shocks, we build in weak collection trends and higher provisions on rural & retail business side.


Outlook


Against this backdrop, we incorporate subdued growth (4-12%), high 6.5% NPA translating into structurally lower RoEs of 7% by FY22. Hence, we trim core book multiple to 0.7x arriving at a price target of Rs50, maintain SELL.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on May 19, 2020 11:05 am

tags #Larsen and Toubro Financial Holdings #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Sell

