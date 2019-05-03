Sell Kansai Nerolac; target of Rs 393: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Kansai Nerolac

Kansai’s results were lower than our estimates. Revenue rose a mere 4.5% YoY to `11.5bn – subdued performance after seven quarters of double digit growth. The decorative segment volume growth was in high single digit, but industrial segment fell 5% due to automobile industry slowdown. Given continued pressure in auto sales volume, we believe the industrial segment will continue to be impacted.

Outlook

We have revised our FY20E and FY21E revenue estimates to factor in lower growth in the automotive business. Valuing the stock at 32x FY21E EPS (25% discount to APL) to arrive at a TP of `393; Downgrade to Sell.

