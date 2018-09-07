App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 01:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Jubilant FoodWorks with target Rs 1330: Aditya Agarwal

We recommend traders to build a short position in a range of Rs 1435 to Rs 1450 with a price target of Rs 1330. A stop loss should be placed at Rs 1495.

Aditya Agarwal

Way2Wealth Brokers

Jubilant FoodWorks has been in a strong uptrend since several months and in that optimism, the stock hit a record high of 1578. Subsequently, it saw profit booking and stock slide below 1400.

Due to the sharp profit booking, the stock broke the upward sloping pattern drawn on the daily chart. Subsequently, stock saw pullback during Thursday’s trading session but the up move got resist near 1450 – 1460 which was a breakdown point of channel pattern.

On the weekly chart, we are seeing complex bearish divergence. Combining the above technical parameters we recommend traders to build a short position in a range of Rs 1435 to Rs 1450 with a price target of Rs 1330. A stop loss should be placed at Rs 1495.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 01:46 pm

