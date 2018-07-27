App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 02:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell JSW Steel with target Rs 291: Aditya Agarwal

We recommend traders to sell this JSW Steel around Rs 312 to Rs 316 with a price target of Rs 291. A stop loss should be placed at Rs 328.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Aditya Agarwal

Way2Wealth Brokers

After confirming its breakdown from the upward sloping channel formation during early July 2018, JSW Steel slipped below Rs 300 mark and registered a low tad above its 200-DMA.

Subsequently, the stock saw decent pullback but found strong resistance near the breakdown zone and failed to hold the levels on closing basis.

At this juncture, the daily RSI (14) indicates that the stock is overbought compare to its previous bounce. Hence, we recommend traders to sell this JSW Steel around Rs 312 to Rs 316 with a price target of Rs 291. A stop loss should be placed at Rs 328.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 02:24 pm

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.