Sell JSW Steel with target Rs 291: Aditya Agarwal

Way2Wealth Brokers

After confirming its breakdown from the upward sloping channel formation during early July 2018, JSW Steel slipped below Rs 300 mark and registered a low tad above its 200-DMA.

Subsequently, the stock saw decent pullback but found strong resistance near the breakdown zone and failed to hold the levels on closing basis.

At this juncture, the daily RSI (14) indicates that the stock is overbought compare to its previous bounce. Hence, we recommend traders to sell this JSW Steel around Rs 312 to Rs 316 with a price target of Rs 291. A stop loss should be placed at Rs 328.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.