Sell JK Lakshmi Cement; target of Rs 710: Geojit

Geojit's research report on JK Lakshmi Cement

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd (JKLC), part of the JK Group, primarily focuses on North, West and Eastern regions of India, with a 14MT capacity in cement manufacturing. We downgrade our rating to SELL with a target price of Rs.710 due to high valuation while maintaining a positive outlook on the sector. Input costs have declined but are still at higher levels. Cement prices have improved in the recent months, which will aid margin improvement in the coming quarters. JKLC has reported revenue growth of 17%YoY in the last quarter, aided by strong growth in realization (+17%YoY). Operating profit declined by 15%YoY as EBITDA margin contracted to 10.6% from 14.5%YoY. Amidst high volatility in fuel prices, JKLC is strongly focusing on margins through improving geo mix, segment mix, product mix, and fuel mix. UCWL (subsidiary) is expanding its capacity by 2.5MT (from 2.2MT) with a capex of Rs.16.5bn (D/E of 70:30), commissioning by FY24 end. The stock currently trades at 1Yr fwd P/E of 9.5x. We value JKLC at 7x FY25E EV/EBITDA (3Yr Avg=7x).



Outlook

Demand outlook is positive given GoI’s strong focus on infra & Housing. The expansion of 2.5MT will support the future growth. JKLC currently trades at 1Yr fwd P/E of 9.5x, we value JKLC at 7x FY25E EV/EBITDA (3Yr Avg=7x) to arrive at a target price of Rs.710 but downgrade to SELL rating due to high valuation.

