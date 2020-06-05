App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 11:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Info Edge India; target of Rs 2135: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bearish on Info Edge India has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2135 in its research report dated June 04, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Securities research report on Info Edge India


Infoedge provided an update on the impact of Covid-19 on its financials. April revenue of Rs904mn on a run rate basis (quarterly) already suggests a sequential revenue decline of 16% QoQ (-13% YoY) in Q1FY21 with actual numbers likely to be worse given that April billings were only 37% of Q4 average with meaningful improvement in May also unlikely. Billings declined by 6% and 24% YoY for Naukri (India) and 99acres in Q4FY20 with collections in the month of April being just 38%, 6% and 33% in Naukri (India), 99acres and Shiksha of their respective Q4 averages. We expect recruitment billings to stabilise YoY in Q3FY21 and return to normalised growth by Q4. 99acres will likely take time to recover given that builders represent 42% of revenues with a reliance on primary sales even higher at 65%.



Outlook


We expect overall revenues to decline by 9% in FY21. Flexibility to cut costs is limited given fixed costs of Rs6bn in FY20 and need to continue advertising spends in Jeevansathi where competitive intensity continues to remain elevated amidst a more defensive profile of revenues. Maintain SELL with a target price of Rs2135.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Read More
First Published on Jun 5, 2020 11:46 am

tags #ICICI Securities #Info Edge India #Recommendations #Sell

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 restrictions affected sales, created liquidity crunch: Lyka Labs

COVID-19 restrictions affected sales, created liquidity crunch: Lyka Labs

Several health ministry employees test positive for COVID-19, premises to be sanitised

Several health ministry employees test positive for COVID-19, premises to be sanitised

Controversial Lancet study linking hydroxychloroquine, deaths in COVID-19 treatment retracted

Controversial Lancet study linking hydroxychloroquine, deaths in COVID-19 treatment retracted

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.