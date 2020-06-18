App
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 05:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 340: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bearish on Indraprastha Gas has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 340 in its research report dated June 18, 2020.

ICICI Securities research report on Indraprastha Gas


Indraprastha Gas’ (IGL) Q4FY20 standalone EPS is up 12% YoY despite flat volumes, driven by jump in EBITDA margin and lower tax rate. Q4 consolidated EPS rise is stronger at 27% YoY as share of profit of associates is up 208% YoY. We expect IGL to be badly hit by the lockdown in FY21. We are assuming 19% YoY decline in FY21E volumes, which has led to 27% YoY cut in FY21E EPS (down 15% YoY).



Outlook


We are assuming volume driven earnings recovery in FY22E (EPS up 26% YoY), but a gradual fall in margins from FY22E. Margin decline may be earlier and steeper than estimated if competition is allowed. Reiterate SELL.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 18, 2020 05:59 pm

