Sell Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 340: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bearish on Indraprastha Gas has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 340 in its research report dated June 18, 2020.
ICICI Securities research report on Indraprastha Gas
Indraprastha Gas’ (IGL) Q4FY20 standalone EPS is up 12% YoY despite flat volumes, driven by jump in EBITDA margin and lower tax rate. Q4 consolidated EPS rise is stronger at 27% YoY as share of profit of associates is up 208% YoY. We expect IGL to be badly hit by the lockdown in FY21. We are assuming 19% YoY decline in FY21E volumes, which has led to 27% YoY cut in FY21E EPS (down 15% YoY).
Outlook
We are assuming volume driven earnings recovery in FY22E (EPS up 26% YoY), but a gradual fall in margins from FY22E. Margin decline may be earlier and steeper than estimated if competition is allowed. Reiterate SELL.
