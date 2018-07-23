Sell IndoStar Capital Finance, target Rs 421: Dinesh Rohira

5nance.com

IndoStar Capital witnessed a major correction on long-term chart breaching downward from the crucial support level of 200-days EMA levels last week and further formed a new 52-weeks low at Rs 432.90.

The scrip consolidated from a price band of Rs 603 forming a multiple lower bottom, indicating a sustained selling regime. Further, it witnessed a weak volume support on weekly basis.

The scrip formed a solid bearish candlestick pattern on its weekly price chart after breaching below important level indicating a sustained pressure.

Further, the secondary momentum trend continued to indicate negative signal with RSI slipping below at 39 coupled with the bearish outlook from MACD trend.

The scrip is facing a resistance at Rs 534 levels and crucial support at 398 levels. We have a sell recommendation for IndoStar Capital which is currently trading at Rs. 447.55.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.